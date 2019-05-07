Wall Street slides as trade fears rise

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as uncertainty of a trade deal being reached between the United States and China kept investors on edge.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China triggered global growth fears and kept investors away from riskier assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 472.17 points, or 1.79per cent, to 25,966.31, the S&P 500 lost 48.38 points, or 1.65per cent, to 2,884.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.53 points, or 1.96per cent, to 7,963.76.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Chris Reese)