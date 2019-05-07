Wall Street slides as trade fears rise

Business

Wall Street slides as trade fears rise

U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as uncertainty of a trade deal being reached between the United States and China kept investors on edge.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China triggered global growth fears and kept investors away from riskier assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 472.17 points, or 1.79per cent, to 25,966.31, the S&P 500 lost 48.38 points, or 1.65per cent, to 2,884.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.53 points, or 1.96per cent, to 7,963.76.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark