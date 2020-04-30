Wall Street slides at open after grim jobless claims data

Dow and S&P 500 stock index futures dipped on Thursday as nerves kicked in at the end of an overall strong month for stocks with investors awaiting the weekly jobless claims data, while Nasdaq futures rose after upbeat earnings from Facebook and Tesla.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Thursday at the end of a strong month for stock markets globally, as millions more applied for jobless claims in the United States, overshadowing upbeat results from Facebook and Tesla.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.29 points, or 0.20per cent, at the open to 24,585.57. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.60 points, or 0.29per cent, at 2,930.91, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.69 points, or 0.04per cent, to 8,911.02 at the opening bell.

