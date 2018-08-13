Wall Street slides on Turkey currency shake-out

U.S. stock indexes fell on Monday as a plummeting Turkish lira weighed on shares of big U.S. lenders, but losses on the Nasdaq were limited by high-flying companies such as Apple and Amazon that hit record highs.

All three major U.S. indexes closed lower, with the S&P 500 and the Dow falling for the fourth day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.64 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,187.5, the S&P 500 lost 11.34 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,821.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.40 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,819.71.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp)