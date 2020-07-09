Wall Street slips as surging virus cases undermine recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims.

The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million in the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the labor market remains fragile as the United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record.

"We are reaching levels of unemployment that are likely to persist until a more true reopening can occur, either with a vaccine, novel treatment, or time," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery.

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40per cent from its March lows and is now about 7.8per cent below its February record high. The Nasdaq notched a record close in the prior session and the Dow is about 13.6per cent from its own February all-time peak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 444.06 points, or 1.70per cent, at 25,623.22, the S&P 500 was down 40.17 points, or 1.27per cent, at 3,129.77. The Nasdaq Composite was down 58.12 points, or 0.55per cent, at 10,434.38.

Cyclical energy and financials lost the most ground among the 11 major S&P sectors trading in the red.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 9.5per cent after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of US$2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 1.3per cent as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the network gear maker's stock to "overweight".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.59-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 26 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)