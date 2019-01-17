Wall Street slips at open after Morgan Stanley results

Wall Street's main indexes were set to retreat from one-month highs on Thursday after Morgan Stanley's weak results and renewed concerns over the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks dipped at open on Thursday, retreating from one-month highs, hit by losses in financial stocks after Morgan Stanley's weak results and energy shares hurt by a drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.07 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 24,147.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,609.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,010.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

