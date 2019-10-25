Wall Street slips at open as Amazon weighs

REUTERS: Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another set of strong results in what has so far been an upbeat third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.92 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 26,789.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.97 points, or 0.23per cent, at 3,003.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.20 points, or 0.43per cent, to 8,150.59 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)