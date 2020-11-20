Wall Street slips at open on concerns over fading stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.66 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 29,437.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.56 points, or 0.07per cent, at 3,579.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.02 points, or 0.10per cent, to 11,892.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)