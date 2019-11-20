Wall Street slips at open on escalating US-China tensions

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides would fail to reach a trade agreement soon.

REUTERS: Wall Street's three main indexes opened lower on Wednesday on concerns that increasing political strain between Washington and Beijing could derail trade negotiations between the two sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.47 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 27,879.55. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.52 points, or 0.18per cent, at 3,114.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.09 points, or 0.32per cent, to 8,543.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)