Wall Street slips from record highs at open after jobs report

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday following a four-day run this week that lifted the Wall Street's main indexes to record highs, with attention turning to the crucial monthly jobs report.

REUTERS: Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the U.S. employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32per cent, at the open to 29,286.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31per cent, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48per cent, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)