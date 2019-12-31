Wall Street slips from records as rally pauses

NEW YORK: Wall Street on Monday (Dec 30) fell from record heights, booking its biggest single-day losses in more than three weeks as a recent rally fizzled amid profit taking.

However, on the year's second-to-last trading day, volume was notably light at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.12 points (0.64 per cent) to 28,462.14, and the broader S&P 500 lost 18.73 points (0.58 per cent) to 3,221.29.



Both indices had hit all-time highs in the prior two trading sessions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 60.62 points (0.67 per cent) to 8,946.00, recording its second straight day in the red.

Analysts have attributed the latest run of records to upbeat investor sentiment based on a lower risk of recession in the immediate future, a mellowing of US-China trade tensions and accommodative monetary policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Obviously, it's about some profit taking," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP.

"The markets were looking a bit tired last week" despite new record highs, he said.

Despite Monday's losses, stocks have made strong gains in December, as well as over the course of 2019.

A newspaper report on Monday that a top Chinese trade official was due in Washington on Saturday to sign a partial trade agreement failed to boost the major indices.

The US Trade Representative's office did not respond to a request for comment. However, in an appearance on Fox News, White House economic aide Peter Navarro said the signing could occur "within a week or two."

