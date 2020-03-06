Wall Street slumps, investors flee to safe havens on virus fears

Wall Street was set for a steep drop at the open on Friday as heightened fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and jittery investors took cover in perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 664.07 points, or 2.54per cent, at the open to 25,457.21.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 69.74 points, or 2.31per cent, at 2,954.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 269.58 points, or 3.08per cent, to 8,469.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

