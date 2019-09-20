Wall Street slumps after China delegates cancel US farm visit

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Friday after Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip to Montana, dampening early optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

At 1:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 119.02 points, or 0.44per cent, at 26,975.77, the S&P 500 was down 16.97 points, or 0.56per cent, at 2,989.82. The Nasdaq Composite was down 85.32 points, or 1.04per cent, at 8,097.56.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)