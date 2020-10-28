Wall Street slumps as rise in virus cases dims economic outlook

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as coronavirus cases rose at an alarming rate in the United States and Europe, dashing hopes of a speedy global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361.05 points, or 1.31per cent, at the open to 27,102.14. The S&P 500 opened lower by 61.54 points, or 1.81per cent, at 3,329.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 200.45 points, or 1.75per cent, to 11,230.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)