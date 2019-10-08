Wall Street slumps as visa restrictions stoke US-China worries

U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as optimism faded over the outcome of trade talks after a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows to China and the inclusion of Chinese firms to a blacklist.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended down sharply on Tuesday as news that the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pointed to openness to further rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 314.59 points, or 1.19per cent, to 26,163.43, the S&P 500 lost 45.8 points, or 1.56per cent, to 2,892.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67per cent, to 7,823.78.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)