Wall Street slumps at open as investors seek safety

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors sought safety in gold and government bonds on worries about the impact of a long-drawn U.S.-China trade war on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.30 points, or 0.83per cent, at the open to 25,814.22. The S&P 500 opened lower by 23.12 points, or 0.80per cent, at 2,858.65. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.99 points, or 1.10per cent, to 7,747.27 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)