Wall Street slumps at open as trade worries return

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday after President Donald Trump, in a surprise move, threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods, reigniting fears of a global slowdown and upending a period of relative calm in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.33 points, or 1.30per cent, at the open to 26,160.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.75 points, or 1.25per cent, at 2,908.89. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.15 points, or 2.23per cent, to 7,981.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)