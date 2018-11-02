Wall Street snaps three-day rally as Apple sours, trade weighs

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the White House dampened optimism over U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 111.34 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,269.4, the S&P 500 lost 17.6 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,722.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.06 points, or 1.04 percent, to 7,356.99.

