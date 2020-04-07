Wall Street soars 7per cent on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths

The S&P 500 was on track to recoup about US$1 trillion in market value in a frantic rally on Monday after New York, the biggest U.S. coronavirus hot spot, reported a fall in daily deaths, raising hopes that the pandemic could level-off soon.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying about 7per cent, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.73per cent, to 22,679.99, the S&P 500 gained 175.03 points, or 7.03per cent, to 2,663.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 540.16 points, or 7.33per cent, to 7,913.24.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Sandra Maler)