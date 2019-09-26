Wall Street starts flat as political woes offset China on trade

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday as positive comments from China on U.S. trade talks put a cap on this week's politically driven selling.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes saw a muted open on Thursday as fresh developments on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kept markets subdued, dampening optimism spurred by upbeat comments from China on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.40 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 27,004.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.86 points, or 0.03per cent, at 2,985.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.27 points, or 0.09per cent, to 8,070.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)