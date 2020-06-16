Wall Street surges at open on record rise in May retail sales

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on hopes that aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus would kick start an economy crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with investors also expecting a record rebound in May retail sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 563.52 points, or 2.19per cent, at the open to 26,326.68. The S&P 500 opened higher by 64.41 points, or 2.10per cent, at 3,131.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 223.76 points, or 2.30per cent, to 9,949.78 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)