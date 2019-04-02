Wall Street takes a breather, Walgreens slumps on profit warning

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, pausing after a three-day surge on Wall Street as investors looked for more signs of strength in the economy in the wake of growth worries.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks pulled back on Tuesday after a three-day surge, as a profit warning from drugstore chain Walgreens Boots hit the pharma sector, while investors looked for more signs of strength in the economy in the wake of growth worries.

A surprise rebound in China's manufacturing data and better-than-expected U.S. numbers pushed the S&P 500 to near six-month highs on Monday.

Data on Tuesday wasn't particularly encouraging, with new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods slipping in February and shipments flat.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft or core capital goods orders, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.1per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast it to remain unchanged.

"We had a pretty good rally yesterday and I think part of it was overdone," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"We're still in this mixed economic data range where you're really not going to see it driving (markets) one way or the other."

The biggest drag on the main U.S. indexes was Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, which slid 12.1per cent after the company cut its 2019 profit growth forecast and reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates.

The S&P consumer staples index was down 0.5per cent, leading declines in seven of the 11 major S&P sectors.

Drug retailer CVS Health Corp fell 2.5per cent, while drug wholesalers including McKesson Corp and AmerisourceBergen Corp dropped more than 1per cent.

At 10:15 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 70.79 points, or 0.27per cent, at 26,187.63, the S&P 500 was down 0.56 points, or 0.02per cent, at 2,866.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.15 points, or 0.01per cent, at 7,830.06.

The S&P 500 is 2.3per cent shy of a record closing high it hit in late September, held back by trade uncertainties, the Federal Reserve's plans to end monetary policy tightening and a chaotic Brexit.

Among other stocks, Dow Inc was up 5.2per cent in its stock market debut following the spin off from DowDuPont.

Airline stocks got a lift from Delta Air Lines Inc's better-than-expected first-quarter profit forecast. Its shares jumped 5.2per cent, while the Dow Jones US Airlines index was up 2.6per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)