Wall Street ticks higher at open

REUTERS: Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, taking a breather from a trade tension-driven selloff that has knocked more than 5per cent off the value of major stock indexes since the start of May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.53 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 25,139.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.92 points, or 0.14per cent, at 2,786.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.15 points, or 0.24per cent, to 7,565.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)