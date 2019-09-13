Wall Street ticks higher at open on trade optimism, strong retail sales

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as new signs of progress in trade relations between the United States and China comforted markets, which have been rankled by a prolonged stand off between the world's two largest economies.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials indexes opened modestly higher on Friday, on growing optimism around trade talks between the United States and China as well as stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.22 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 27,216.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.64 points, or 0.09per cent, at 3,012.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.90 points, or 0.05per cent, to 8,190.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)