Wall Street treads water after rally, Walgreens slumps

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, pausing after a three-day surge on Wall Street as investors looked for more signs of strength in the economy in the wake of growth worries.

REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 ended about flat on Tuesday, taking a breather from Monday's strong quarterly kickoff as a decline in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc weighed and economic data did little to ease growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.29 points, or 0.3per cent, to 26,179.13, the S&P 500 gained 0.04 point to 2,867.23, and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.78 points, or 0.25per cent, to 7,848.69.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler)