Wall Street treads water after rally, Walgreens slumps

U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, pausing after a three-day surge on Wall Street as investors looked for more signs of strength in the economy in the wake of growth worries.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the open
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 ended about flat on Tuesday, taking a breather from Monday's strong quarterly kickoff as a decline in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc weighed and economic data did little to ease growth concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.29 points, or 0.3per cent, to 26,179.13, the S&P 500 gained 0.04 point to 2,867.23, and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.78 points, or 0.25per cent, to 7,848.69.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

