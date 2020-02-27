Wall Street tumbles again on virus fears, confirming correction

Wall Street's main indexes plunged on Thursday in their sixth straight day of declines with the S&P 500 confirming its fastest correction in history as the rapid global spread of coronavirus intensified investor worries about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,197.43 points, or 4.44per cent, to 25,760.16, the S&P 500 lost 137.99 points, or 4.43per cent, to 2,978.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414.30 points, or 4.61per cent, to 8,566.48.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)