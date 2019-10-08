Wall Street tumbles as concerns over trade talks mount

Wall Street was headed for a second straight session of declines on Tuesday as an escalation in U.S.-China tensions tempered expectations from the high-level trade talks this week, while Boeing was hit by fresh concerns over its grounded 737 MAX jets.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell more than 1per cent on Tuesday as sentiment soured ahead of high-level trade talks after a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with efforts to limit capital flows into China and the inclusion of more Chinese firms in a blacklist.

The declines were broad-based, with all the major S&P 500 sectors trading lower and 28 of the 30 components of the blue-chip Dow Jones index in negative territory.

Adding to the pessimism was a South China Morning Post report that said China had toned down expectations ahead of the talks set to begin on Thursday and that the Chinese delegation could depart Washington a day earlier than planned.

"I don't think there's really much hope that we are going to see a completed deal any time soon," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida. "For markets, it may be enough to just see a stop in the escalation."

The U.S. widened its trade blacklist to include Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology among others, drawing a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

This pressured U.S. suppliers, with Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp falling about 1per cent. Ambarella Inc slumped 12per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index declined 2.3per cent, while technology stocks dropped 1.2per cent.

Weighing on the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a 1.5per cent fall in shares of Boeing Co .

The Wall Street Journal reported friction between the United States and Europe could further delay efforts to resume flights of the planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX jets, which have been grounded since early 2019.

Investors fled to the perceived safety of gold and government debt. Gold prices rose nearly 1per cent, while yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dropped.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 264.98 points, or 1.00per cent, at 26,213.04, while the S&P 500 was down 33.40 points, or 1.14per cent, at 2,905.39. The Nasdaq Composite was down 90.11 points, or 1.13per cent, at 7,866.19.

Market participants will now focus on third-quarter earnings season beginning next week and analysts expect the worst quarterly profit performance since 2016, with earnings from S&P 500 companies declining nearly 3per cent from a year earlier, based on IBES data from Refinitiv.

Domino's Pizza dropped 3.5per cent after the pizza chain missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales and profit.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks also declined, with Alibaba Group Holding , JD.com Inc and Baidu Inc falling between 2.7per cent and 3per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 4.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 60 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila