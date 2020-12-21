Wall Street tumbles at open on virus concerns

:U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday as fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has shut down much of Britain overshadowed a US$900 billion stimulus package deal.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.05 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 30,159.00. The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.13 points, or 0.68per cent, at 3,684.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.49 points, or 1.25per cent, to 12,596.14 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)