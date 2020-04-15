Wall Street tumbles on lackluster earnings, economic data

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Wednesday for a second time this week, as a slide in oil prices pressured energy stocks ahead of what is expected to be another dismal round of first-quarter earnings reports.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes slumped 2per cent minutes after the open on Wednesday as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the 1930s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349.04 points, or 1.46per cent, at the open to 23,600.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 50.42 points, or 1.77per cent, at 2,795.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.78 points, or 1.88per cent, to 8,355.96 at the opening bell.

