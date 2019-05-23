Wall Street tumbles over 1per cent on trade, growth fears

U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday, as investors worried that the U.S.-China trade war could spiral into a technology cold war between the two countries, with no signs of resolution in sight.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1per cent on Thursday, as investors sold off technology, industrials and energy stocks on fears that a spiraling trade war between the United States and China would crimp global growth.

Technology, among sectors most exposed to China, was the hardest hit. Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc were down more than 1per cent, dragging the sector lower, while the chip index dropped 2.3per cent.

Oil prices plunged more than 4per cent on trade fears, leaving the energy index down 3.2per cent, the biggest decliner among the major 11 S&P sectors.

Materials, financial and consumer discretionary sectors also posted losses of more than 1per cent in a broad-based decline.

"This is a textbook defensive move," said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade in New Jersey.

"The one thing that can give markets some reprieve is that if the U.S. and China come back to the negotiating table and delay the tariffs they have already put in place."

Beijing said on Thursday Washington needs to correct its "wrong actions" for trade talks to continue after the United States blacklisted Huawei Technology Co Ltd last week.

In further evidence of the trade war hitting domestic economy, data from IHS Markit showed U.S. manufacturing growth measured its weakest pace of activity in nearly a decade and new orders fell for the first time since August 2009.

The newest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will cost the typical American household US$831 annually, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York research.

Stocks have succumbed to selling pressure in May after Washington and Beijing engaged in tit-for-tat tariffs and other retaliatory measures, with the S&P 500 on track to post its worst monthly decline since the December sell-off.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 357.04 points, or 1.39per cent, at 25,419.57. The S&P 500 was down 37.88 points, or 1.33per cent, at 2,818.39 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 117.30 points, or 1.51per cent, at 7,633.54.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped, and two yield curve indicators briefly inverted on Thursday, sending the banking index down 1.95per cent.

Defensive utilities was up 0.2per cent, while real estate was flat.

Among other stocks, NetApp Inc slumped 11.9per cent, the most on the S&P 500, after the data storage equipment maker forecast current-quarter profit and revenue below Wall Street estimates.

In a bright spot, L Brands Inc jumped 12.5per cent after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 134 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)