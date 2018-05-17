Wall Street turns positive as oil powers energy stocks
U.S. stock futures dipped on Thursday after Cisco's disappointing forecast, while investors fretted about rising U.S. Treasury yields and looming trade talks between the United States and China.
REUTERS: U.S. stocks reversed course to trade higher on Thursday as energy shares climbed after oil prices hit US$80 per barrel for the first time since November 2014.
At 10:53 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52.92 points, or 0.21 percent, at 24,821.85. The S&P 500 was up 8.13 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,730.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 20.55 points, or 0.28 percent, at 7,418.84.
