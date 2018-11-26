Wall Strete opens higher as retail, tech stocks gain

A trader points to a screen that displays FANG+, group of highly-traded technology and tech-enabled companies, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.18 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 24,364.13. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.41 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,649.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 87.51 points, or 1.26 percent, to 7,026.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

