Walmart beats same-store sales estimates on buoyant online demand

REUTERS: Walmart Inc posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday as a 79per cent surge in its online business powered overall rises in spending on electronics, apparel and groceries.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 6.4per cent, excluding fuel, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts had estimated an increase of 4.16per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The surge in demand for essentials at Walmart seen at the peak of the coronavirus lockdowns has carried into the second half of the year, with consumers relying on its same-day delivery options and store pick-up services to buy everything from groceries to sneakers.

Operating income jumped 22.5per cent to US$5.79 billion in the quarter, while Walmart reported adjusted earnings per share of US$1.34.

Total revenue rose 5.2per cent to US$134.71 billion, beating estimates of US$132.23 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

