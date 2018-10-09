Walmart Canada exploring possible sale of cannabis-based products

Walmart Inc's Canadian unit is exploring the possibility of selling cannabis-based products, but has no immediate plans for selling them.

Walmart shares rose 2 percent to US$96.62 in late morning trading.

"As we would for any new industry, Walmart Canada has done some preliminary fact-finding on this issue, but we do not have plans to carry CBD products at this time," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)