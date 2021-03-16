Walmart Canada to invest over C$500 million on store upgrades

People gather supplies at a grocery store amid coronavirus fears spreading in Toronto
People shop at a Walmart Supercentre amid coronavirus fears spreading in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Mar 13, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)
ONTARIO: Walmart Canada said on Monday it plans to invest more than C$500 million (US$400.06 million) this year to refurbish its stores.

It would be the largest yearly investment in store upgrades, with more than 60% of outlets benefiting from the plan, the Canadian arm of the world's largest retailer said.

In July, Walmart Canada announced plans to spend C$3.5 billion over the next five years to strengthen its e-commerce business and renovate stores.

Walmart Canada said on Monday the plan was expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs in the country. 

Source: Reuters

