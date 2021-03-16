Walmart Canada to invest over CUS$500 million on store upgrades

Walmart Canada said on Monday it plans to invest more than CUS$500 million (US$400.06 million) this year to refurbish its stores.

REUTERS: Walmart Canada said on Monday it plans to invest more than CUS$500 million (US$400.06 million) this year to refurbish its stores.

It would be the largest yearly investment in store upgrades, with more than 60per cent of outlets benefiting from the plan, the Canadian arm of the world's largest retailer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In July, Walmart Canada announced plans to spend CUS$3.5 billion over the next five years to strengthen its e-commerce business and renovate stores.

Walmart Canada said on Monday the plan was expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs in the country.

(US$1 = 1.2498 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement