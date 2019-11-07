Walmart de Mexico says October same-store sales up 2.3per cent year-on-year

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 2.3per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

MEXICO CITY: Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 2.3per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 3.5per cent in October.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Dave Graham)