Walmart de Mexico says October same-store sales up 2.3per cent year-on-year

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 2.3per cent in October compared with the same month last year.

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO: An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 3.5per cent in October.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Dave Graham)

Source: Reuters

