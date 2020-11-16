Walmart expects US$2 billion non-cash loss from stake sale in Japan's Seiyu

Business

Walmart expects US$2 billion non-cash loss from stake sale in Japan's Seiyu

Walmart Inc said on Monday it sees a non-cash loss of about US$2 billion after tax, in its fourth fiscal quarter due to a sale of a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu.

FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. Picture taken June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Walmart Inc said on Monday it sees a non-cash loss of about US$2 billion after tax, in its fourth fiscal quarter due to a sale of a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu.

The retailer also said it does not expect a significant impact to earnings per share following the close of the sale to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten . (https://bit.ly/2IEBFzN)

The deal was first announced late Sunday, Eastern time.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark