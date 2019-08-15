Walmart raises earnings forecast for year after jump in quarterly sales

U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Thursday reported an estimate-beating jump in second-quarter U.S. comparable sales, and boosted its earnings forecast for the year.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.8per cent, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts estimated growth of 2.07per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to US$1.27 per share, beating expectations of US$1.22 per share.

Online sales surged 37per cent, in line with the previous quarter's increase and higher than the company's expectation.

Total revenue was up 1.8per cent at US$130.4 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$130.1 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

