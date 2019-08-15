Walmart raises earnings forecast for year after jump in quarterly sales

U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Thursday reported an estimate-beating jump in second-quarter U.S. comparable sales, and boosted its earnings forecast for the year.

WASHINGTON: U.S. retailer Walmart Inc reported an estimate-beating jump in second-quarter U.S. comparable sales on Thursday as shoppers boosted purchases at its stores and websites, sending its shares up 5per cent in premarket trading.

Walmart raised its earnings expectations for the year after recording 20 quarters, or five straight years, of U.S. growth, unmatched by any other retailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prices of some items sold by the retailer have climbed due to tariffs on Chinese imports, but the company is managing that pressure by negotiating with suppliers and sourcing from alternate supply bases, Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs told Reuters in an interview.

U.S. President Donald Trump raised tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports to 25per cent from 10per cent earlier this year, a move that has begun pushing up prices of thousands of products including clothing, furniture and electronics.

Earlier this week, Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for imposing 10per cent tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, delaying duties on cellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, to shield U.S. holiday sales from their impact.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.8per cent, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts estimated growth of 2.07per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adjusted earnings per share increased to US$1.27 per share, beating expectations of US$1.22 per share.

The retailer raised its forecast for adjusted earnings-per-share to a "slight decrease to slight increase," from a "decline by a low single-digit percentage range." That forecast includes the impact from the acquisition of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart.

Online sales surged 37per cent, in line with the previous quarter's increase and higher than the company's expectation of 35per cent.

Total revenue was up 1.8per cent at US$130.4 billion, beating analysts' estimates for US$130.1 billion.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)