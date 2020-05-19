Walmart's first-quarter same-store sales rise 10%, online revenues surge

Business

A person walks outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City
A person walks outside a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo
REUTERS: Walmart Inc's first-quarter U.S. comparable sales rose 10per cent and the retailer reported a 74per cent rise in online sales on Tuesday as stockpiling of groceries and other essentials drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

However, the company pulled its forecast for the full-year due to the uncertainty to its business caused by the pandemic.

Operating income rose 5.6per cent to US$5.22 billion in the quarter ended April 30.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

