Walmart's Flipkart raises US$3.6 billion in funding

Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised US$3.6 billion in funding.

The company said the latest fundraise showed significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart.

