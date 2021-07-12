Walmart's Flipkart raises US$3.6 billion in funding

Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised US$3.6 billion in funding.

BENGALURU: Walmart Inc-owned Indian online retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised US$3.6 billion in funding.

The company said the latest fundraise showed significant interest from global investors, including sovereign funds, private equity and crossovers in addition to Walmart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)