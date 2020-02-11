Walmart's Mexico unit posts 2.7per cent rise in January same-store sales

Walmart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, said on Monday that sales at stores in Mexico open for more than a year rose 2.7per cent in January, compared with the same month last year.

Walmex , as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 4.2per cent in January.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)