Walmart's Mexico unit posts 2.7per cent rise in January same-store sales

Walmart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, said on Monday that sales at stores in Mexico open for more than a year rose 2.7per cent in January, compared with the same month last year.

An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City
FILE PHOTO - An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Walmex , as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 4.2per cent in January.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Source: Reuters

