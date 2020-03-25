Walmart's Mexico unit says CFO to step down

Walmart de Mexico said on Tuesday that its chief financial officer Olga Gonzalez has resigned for personal reasons and will leave her post by April 30.

Olga Gonzalez, newly appointed CFO of Walmex, speaks during an interview at Reuters Latin American
Olga Gonzalez, newly appointed CFO of Walmex, speaks during an interview at Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Milton Brandt, currently chief financial officer for the retailer's Central America operations, will become interim chief financial officer for Walmart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Source: Reuters

