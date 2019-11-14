Walmart's third-quarter results beat estimates, shares rise

WASHINGTON: Walmart Inc reported better-than-expected third quarter U.S. comparable sales on Thursday as people spent more at its stores and website and the retailer picked up market share in food and other groceries.

The world's largest retailer also raised its annual earnings outlook, sending its shares up over 3 percent in premarket trade.

Walmart has now posted a 21-quarter, or over five-year, streak of U.S. growth, unmatched by any other retail chain.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 3.2per cent, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended Oct.31. Analysts estimated growth of 2.9per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to US$1.16 per share, beating expectations of US$1.09 per share.

Online sales rose 41per cent, higher than the previous quarter's increase of 37 pct and greater than the company's expectation of 35per cent.

Operating income continued to remain under pressure and fell 5.4 percent to US$4.7 billion as a result of ongoing investments in its e-commerce business.

Walmart’s online expansion has come at a cost to profitability, and losses at the U.S. e-commerce business could rise to about US$1.7 billion this year from US$1.4 billion in 2018, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley.

Walmart forecast earnings per share, including the impact from its acquisition of Indian e-commerce retailer Flipkart, to increase "slightly" from a year ago.

Total revenue rose 2.5 percent to US$128 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)