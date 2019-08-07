Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 2.2per cent in July

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose by 2.2per cent in July compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased by 3.6per cent in July.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)