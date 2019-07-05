Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 4.7per cent in June

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 4.7per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

MEXICO CITY: Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 4.7per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico rose 6per cent percent in June.

