Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 4.7per cent in June

Business

Walmart says Mexico same-store sales rise 4.7per cent in June

Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 4.7per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

Costumers shop inside a Walmart store in Mexico City
Costumers shop inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Walmart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Thursday that sales at stores open more than a year in Mexico rose 4.7per cent in June compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico rose 6per cent percent in June.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark