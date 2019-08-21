Walmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels

Business

Walmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels

Walmart Inc sued Tesla Inc over fires at stores, which were using the electric carmaker's solar panels, according to lawsuit filed in a New York court.

Walmart&apos;s logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Bookmark

REUTERS: Walmart Inc sued Tesla Inc over fires at stores, which were using the electric carmaker's solar panels, according to lawsuit filed in a New York court.

Tesla and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark