Walmart sues US government over opioid case

Walmart Inc said on Thursday it was suing the U.S. Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration to seek clarity on the roles and responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in the opioid epidemic.

A shopper is seen without a mask after leaving a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania
FILE PHOTO: A shopper is seen without a mask after leaving a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
"We are bringing this lawsuit because there is no federal law requiring pharmacists to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship to the degree DOJ is demanding," the retail giant said in a statement.

DOJ and DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

