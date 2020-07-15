Walmart to mandate customers across US stores wear masks

ARKANSAS: Shoppers at Walmart stores will have to wear face coverings, the world's largest retailer said on Wednesday (Jul 15), mandating what is widely seen as an effective measure to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

As coronavirus infections spike in many states across the country, face masks have become the leading recommendation from health experts and government officials looking to control the pandemic, while reopening the economy.

Walmart said about 65 per cent of its over 5,000 US stores, including its wholesale Sam's Club outlets, are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings. Its new policy will apply to all stores starting Monday.

Best Buy also requires its customers to wear face coverings starting Wednesday, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said in June its guests would have to wear face masks at its US movie theaters, reversing a previous policy that had prompted harsh criticism.

Walmart said employees stationed at the entrance of its own and Sam's Club stores will remind customers of its new policy.

