Walmart to sell Japanese supermarket Seiyu to KKR, Rakuten

Logos of Walmart and Seiyu are pictured at the headquarters office in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Walmart and Seiyu are pictured at the headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO: US retailer Walmart sold most of its stake in Japan's Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten in a deal valuing the supermarket chain at 172.5 billion yen (US$1.65 billion), the companies said.

Walmart first entered the Japanese market in 2002 by buying a 6 per cent stake in Seiyu, and gradually built up its stake before a full takeover in 2008.

But the company, like other foreign entrants lured by the high spending power of Japanese consumers but frustrated by cut-price competition, has struggled to make money in Japan.

KKR will buy 65 per cent of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20 per cent stake while Walmart will retain 15 per cent, the companies said in a joint statement.

Japanese media reported two years ago that Walmart was seeking a buyer for Seiyu, and a sale could amount to around 300 billion to 500 billion yen.

Sources said at the time that it failed to find a buyer. Walmart said last year, amid speculation it was seeking to exit Japan, that it aimed to list Seiyu but retain a majority stake in the business.

